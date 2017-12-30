Shock As Rapist Infects, Impregnates 15 Year Old Girl

A man in Harare’s Epworth suburb was recently arrested for allegedly raping and infecting his neighbour’s 15-year-old daughter with HIV.

The teenager is pregnant, with the suspect (48) now in remand prison on a rape charge. In September 2017, the girl and a friend went to the suspect’s house to fetch borehole water. The suspect (identity withheld to protect the victim) then allegedly invited her into his house to collect a lid to cover her bucket.

As soon as she entered, the suspect — it is alleged – locked the door, covered her mouth with his palm and raped her. The girl’s friend, who had remained outside became suspicious and shouted to the 15-year-old to come out.

However, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill his victim if she dared scream or tell anyone about the abuse. He later released her. The abuse remained under wraps until December 2017, when the girl’s mother confronted her over her unusual gait and bulging stomach.

A police report was made, leading to the suspect’s arrest and subsequent appearance at the Harare Magistrates Court on December 9. A medical report seen by The Sunday Mail confirmed that the girl had contracted HIV and a venereal infection; and was 14 weeks pregnant.- state media