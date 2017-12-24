Shock As Soldiers Storm Church Before Mnangagwa Visit

Ray Nkosi | MDC Alliance leader Jacob Ngavhirume has come out to expose how soldiers in civilian clothes stormed the Methodist church in Mabelreign before President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his wife Auxillia joined the Sunday service.

Wrote Ngavhirume on social media, “My friend was at that church. He messaged me earlier to say there were so many soldiers in civilian who came to the church as early as the church was being prepared for service. He said to me I am expecting a top government official to be here today. When ED (Mnangagwa) walked in he was not surprised.”

Mnangagwa and his wife were photographed in the church amidst speculation why it has taken them so long to join the congregation of a church the President is quoted in the media to have been a member of for decades.

Writes Ngavhirume, “There were scores of security details in plain clothes. Those two were for PR. This strategy won’t fool citizens for ever.”