Shock As Teacher Is Brutally Murdered In Front Of Own Children

Terrence Mawawa|In a gruesome murder incident that has shocked the Mberengwa Community, a local teacher was stabbed to death by robbers as his children watched haplessly.

Cleopas Nkomo, who was a teacher at Magavakava Primary School was stabbed by robbers on Monday night in Mutakura Village.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Ethel Mukwende said the police were investigating the matter.

She said the incident happened around midnight when the robbers trailed Nkomo as he returned home after a drinking binge at Jeka Business Centre.

Local villagers said the robbers demanded cash from Nkomo but he refused to yield to their demands.

“As soon as he arrived at his homestead, the robbers pounced on him.They stabbed him several times as his wife Tsitsi and the couple’ s three children watched helplessly.

“Tsitsi managed to scream for help but it was too late. The robbers took away $ 350 and two mobile phones,” said a shocked neighbour.