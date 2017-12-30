Shock As Teen Kills Self After Drinking Spree

A 17 year old boy from Tsholotsho allegedly committed suicide following a drinking spree with a friend.

Ndundu Nkomo of Mapane line, Skente area under chief Gampu allegedly hanged himself sometime between 6AM and 10AM on Boxing Day.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the sudden death report and said investigations were underway.

“I can confirm receiving a report of sudden death by hanging involving a 17-year-old.

“It is alleged the young man took his life after binge drinking with his friend. Reasons for the incident are not yet known.

“We encourage people to engage third parties when they are having problems in life rather than to resort to suicide.

“A problem shared is a problem solved. Engaging family, the police and church can lead to better results and solutions when in times of trouble,” she said.

The now deceased’s younger brother aged 15 allegedly discovered the body that was hanging from the roof of their grandfather’s bedroom hut.

A source who preferred anonymity said the now deceased left home at around 4PM in the company of his 16-year-old friend.

They allegedly went to Mapane Business Centre where they started drinking beer.

“They were seen drinking whiskey which they diluted with mineral water.

“The two parted ways at around 12 midnight with each proceeding to their respective homesteads.

“The following morning his younger brother discovered the body hanging in their grandfather’s bedroom hut,” said the source.

The juvenile’s parents are both based in South Africa.- state media