Shock As Teens Drug And Gang Rape 15 Year Old Girl

Four Gweru teenagers aged between 18 and 19 allegedly drugged and gang raped a 15-year-old girl whom they had invited to a beer drinking party.

One of the accused, Emmanuel Mandizvidza of Mkoba Village 13 in Gweru, yesterday appeared before Gweru Magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga facing a rape charge. His three accomplices, who were not named in court, are on the run.

Mandizvidza was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to March 13.

Mrs Taruvinga advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Ms Helen Khosa told the court that on November 25 last year at around 2PM, the complainant visited Mandizvidza, who is her boyfriend, at his house and found him in the company of his three friends.

“When the complainant entered the house, the accused immediately locked the doors before hiding the keys,” said Ms Khosa.

She further alleged that Mandizvidza and his accomplices gave the complainant a liquid substance to drink after which she became weak.

“The accused person dragged the complainant into his bedroom where he undressed her,” said Ms Khosa.

She said the teen raped the complainant once before inviting his friends who took turns to rape her.

The girl later regained consciousness and escaped after her boyfriend opened the door.

Ms Khosa said when the complainant got home she told her mother what had happened and the matter was reported to the police leading to Mandizvidza’s arrest.

“The complainant was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital where she was medically examined. The medical report revealed that there was penetration,” said Ms Khosa.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man from Gweru will receive nine strokes after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a three-year-old neighbour’s daughter before giving her sweets in an attempt to conceal the heinous act.

Taurai Chakoma of Athlone low density suburb in Gweru pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent assault when he appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire.

The magistrate sentenced Chakoma to three months and nine strokes with a rattan cane at Whawha Prison.

Mr Nemadire, however, suspended the three months on condition of good behaviour.

For the State, Mr Lloyd Mavhiza told the court that on September 12 last year around 9AM, the complainant was playing at her home when Chakoma lured her to his house.

“The accused person inserted his finger into her privates. He told the complainant not to tell anyone and he gave her some sweets,” he said.

The matter came to light when the child’s mother noticed that her daughter’s privates were swollen and bruised.

The complainant told her mother what had transpired.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Chakoma’s arrest. – State Media