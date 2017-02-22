Shock As Valentine’s Day Attacks Leave Three Gold Panners Battling For Life

THREE illegal gold panners are battling for life after two brothers allegedly attacked them with an axe, machete and knife in Fort Rixon.

Casimiya Ngwenya and his sibling who is yet to be identified were accusing the panners of assaulting one of the brothers’ wives.

The duo from Bhibhi area are on the run for the suspected attempted murder cases committed at Pioneer Business Centre on February 13 and 14.

Mr Maxwell Moyo, one of the injured men who was axed, is reportedly in a coma at Gweru General Hospital. Mr Shepherd Zondwayo (24) and another only identified as Dala are admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Mr Zondwayo, speaking from his hospital bed, said the Ngwenya brothers ripped open his upper back with a knife. He said he was bleeding internally following the attack.

“They stabbed me from the back and as a result nurses have inserted a tube to drain blood which could clot in my system,” said Mr Zondwayo.

He said he narrowly escaped from his attackers who threatened to chop off his hand.

“They told me that they wanted to chop off my hand and my uncle’s. I don’t know what they wanted to do with our hands,” Mr Zondwayo said.

His uncle who had visited him at the hospital, Mr Wilson Masina, said Fort Rixon has become a war zone where people are randomly assaulted for no reason.

“This has become routine. People are being savaged daily. What is even more worrying is that the people who are involved in these crimes are not originally from Fort Rixon,” said Mr Masina.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said they are looking for the suspects.

“We are appealing to members of the public to assist us with information leading to the arrest of the two dangerous men. One of them was identified and we hope the local community cooperates and help us in apprehending the dangerous beings in their community before they injure more people,” he said.

Insp Ndebele said illegal gold panners in the area unwind through beer binges, resulting in violence at the end of each day.

“Many of them fight over silly issues. Some of the vicious assaults and attempted murders, among other crimes, are not even reported and this must come to an end,” he said.

“Anyone seen walking around armed with dangerous weapons such as machetes and knives will be dealt with by police”.

A villager who preferred anonymity said: “At least two people are stabbed or assaulted on a daily basis at the mine. Where there is gold, there is always chaos and police need to come closer to the community.”

He said the worst part about the behaviour of the illegal miners is that they injure or kill each other over petty issues.

“These panners have seriously polluted our communities. There is a lot of prostitution; marriages are wrecked, young girls engaging in prostitution resulting in the spread of HIV and Aids. Our children no longer see the need for education as they see the illiterate making fast cash in the shafts. We appeal to the police to establish a base in the area,” the villager said.

He said the two brothers alleged that an unknown gang beat up Casimiya’s wife and so they were out for revenge. – State Media