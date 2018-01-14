Shock As Woman Strips At Graveyard Demands Cash From Deceased

2

A woman ran amok and caused a stir when she undressed at a local graveyard demanding money she was owed by the deceased.

The woman only identified as Wasu (Mai Runga) by mourners at the gathering was ‘uncontrollable’ as she ran around the graveyard stark na_ked.

In a video which has gone viral the woman is seen hammering the coffin, demanding money.

“Ndikuda mari, ndikuda mari pano.

“Makapusa stereki, ndikuda mari,” she was heard shouting.

However, some of the mourners seemed to be enjoying her actions and applauded her.

“Wasu wasu, bvisa, pihwai mari, mupei mari yake, bvisa, bvisa.”

She was however, whisked away by an unidentified lady who covered her much to the disappointment of the male mourners.

“Haa musiye, dzoka dzoka dzoka.”

“Haa Mai Runga hamuna kumbokwana,” shouted another woman.

The burial procession later resumed with one of the male relatives, complaining over Wasu’s conduct.

“We left our duties to come and bury the deceased.

“Panzvimbo yekuti tivige munhu, toda kuenda makubvisa hembe, chiiko chiri kuitika, vari kubvisa hembe ndivanani ava, Tsiuranai,”he said.

Some were heard saying, she was a girlfriend to the deceased.

“She is a girlfriend but kana munhu afa afa zve.”- H Metro

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • haiwawo

    Panzvimbo yokuti munhu uyu ane mental health issue regai tibatsire and cover her nakedness, people applaud and demand a show.

    That is why we are cursed.

  • mai Chibwe

    Exactly!!!!!!!!!.
    Too many people with ZANU PF induced mental health issues. Those still sane should help out.