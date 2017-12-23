Shock As Zimbabwean Man Is Killed And Buried In Shallow Grave In Botswana

2

Two Batswana teenagers were remanded in police custody last Friday after their arrest on allegations of killing and secretly burying a 30-year-old Zimbabwean man who had hired them for a piece job in Mahalapye.

According to the police, the teenagers killed the Zimbabwean on November 24 after completing the job he had hired them for.

Police Superintendent Isaac Mamadi said the two suspects were later arrested after driving away in the deceased’s car.

The suspects then led the police to a river between Mahalapye and Mokotswane villages, where the deceased’s decomposing body was recovered.

“Our investigations are still ongoing, but from what we gather, issues arose after payment when the deceased gave the suspects half the amount he had promised them because he was not fully paid,” Mamadi said.

“The deceased’s body was decomposed when it was exhumed and there were signs of wounds and cuts on the head.” mmegi

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Lawrence Mhondiwa

    Those ruthless demon possessed pricks should rot in jail there are a hazard to the world after rotting in jail hell is their mansion for eternity

  • Hager Sabra

    +27603051423 MAGIC RINGS FOR WEALTH, MAGIC RINGS FOR PROSPERITY, MAGIC RINGS FOR MONEY CHANGE YOUR DESTINY WITH THESE POWERFUL MAGIC RINGS THAT WILL GIVE YOU WEALTH AND LUCK IN LIFE MAGIC RINGS FOR PROTECTION, FOR LOVE, FOR BUSINESS
    This is an amazing Power and is recommended by me to my clients. This ring evolved during the ancient Egyptian period and from then on was rediscovered and reinvented by my fore fathers and now I have modified it to make it even more effective . In short sky is the limit once you wear this powerful ring.
    The Magic Ring will help you win Lotto, Power ball, Casino, Horses and Betting. Many people around the world have used this special MAGIC RING and their lives have never been the same. You get immediate results once you start wearing it.It will bring money, success, fame, good luck. whatsapp me at +27603051423