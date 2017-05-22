SHOCK ATTACK: Zim Woman Gang Raped By 11 Men In South Africa

A 22 year old Zimbabwean woman based in South Africa was allegedly gang raped by 11 Tanzanians while coming from work last week.

The incident occurred in Johannesburg and the Zimbabwean Embassy is investigating the sexual assault.

The woman’s identity has been withheld for ethical reasons.

Zimbabwe Consul-General in South Africa Mr Batiraishe Mukonoweshuro said his team was on the ground to establish what really occurred.

“We’re investigating a case where a 22-year-old Zimbabwean woman was gang raped by 11 Tanzanians while coming from work,” said Mr Mukonoweshuro.

“The team is out trying to find out what happened but I’m told she was raped by Tanzanians not Nigerians as we had been earlier told.”

He said the woman was sexually violated while coming from work.

Mr Mukonoweshuro said the woman was working at a tavern that closes very late at night or in the early morning hours.

He said 11 Tanzanians could have ganged on her as she was heading home.

The Consul-General could not reveal whether the rapists had been arrested.

Mr Mukonoweshuro urged Zimbabweans to be alert while travelling at night saying Johannesburg was a very dangerous city.

“There has always been violence especially in Johannesburg and we urge people to take extra care. Therefore, it is always advisable that people should secure their travel because there are those criminal elements who always want to take advantage of the situation,” said Mr Mukonoweshuro.

In 2015, two white South African men filmed themselves gang raping a Zimbabwean woman who had approached them seeking employment as a domestic worker.

The video sparked public outcry resulting in the two rapists being arrested.

On October 17, 2015, a gang of eight men armed with a gun and a knife attacked two couples who were taking a stroll at Rhodes Park in Kensington, South Africa.

The gang drowned the men in a nearby dam, used a knife to cut off the panties of both women and raped them.

The gang stole the couples’ clothes, jewellery and a cellphone which they sold for R320.

Three of the gang members were found guilty of robbery, two counts of rape and two counts of murder and were each sentenced to four life sentences.

The remaining five suspects who are believed to be foreigners are suspected to be hiding in Zimbabwe. One of the suspects was arrested last year in Zimbabwe where he had committed another crime.

He is expected to be extradited when that matter is resolved.

Media reports had initially indicated that 12 men had attacked the two couples.

South Africa has one of the highest rape case statistics on the continent with reports suggesting that a woman or girl child is sexually violated every 26 seconds.- state media