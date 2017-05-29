SHOCK DEATH MYSTERY: Welshman Ncube Got My Mum Killed By My Dad, SA Woman Insists

A South Africa based woman whose who shares the same surname with Professor Welshman Ncube yesterday has continued her claims that Prof Ncube is her father.

Gugulethu Ncube says her father, Lot who committed suicide in the 80s, ended his life after killing Gugu’s mother over an affair with Prof Ncube, the complainant herself claims. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW)

….

After 36 years…is this really true?

The LIVE program which was aired at 8pm Sunday, however has many holes:

Gugu in the interview refers to Welshman as, “a guy.”

2. Gugu jumps to point fingers at Welshman Ncube on the basis of a DNA test “performed in Bulawayo in 1987” which “proves” that the man who fathered her was not her dad. But she then disowns the DNA findings and admits there were no DNA testing facilities in 1987 in Bulawayo and none accessed by her relatives as claimed.

3. Gugu appears uninterested in getting a second DNA test to trap Welshman Ncube.

4. Gugu only met physically Welshman Ncube last year in 2016.

5. She later makes claim to another physical encounter with him after finishing her O Levels in 1998. But after meeting, she did not meet him again only to encounter Prof Ncube 17 years later, last year.