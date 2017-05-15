SHOCK EVIDENCE: ‘Rapist’ Has Circumcised Male Organ, Says Victim

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru | There was drama in court when an 18-year-old woman pointed out that the man who raped her had a circumcised organ.

The lady who is accusing her uncle, Saviyasi Phiki(46) of raping her, has said her evidence is that she knows the accused has a circumcised organ.

The court heard that sometime in January 2015, Piki raped her twice.The case was heard at the Gweru Magistrates Court last week.

On the first occasion, Piki ,asked the woman to clean the main bedroom. Piki then demanded to have sex with her arguing he was looking after her.

He allegedly removed her clothes and forcibly had sex with her.

On the second occasion, Piki found the lady taking a bath. He allegedly lifted her and carried her to the main bedroom where he raped her.

The girl said she told one of Piki’s wives what had happened and she ordered her not to disclose the matter.

However the girl later reported the matter to the police, leading to Piki’ s arrest.

The 18-year-old lady stunned the court when she said Piki had a circumcised organ.

She described Piki’s organ when the magistrate asked the accused to ask her some questions to prove his innocence.

“You have a circumcised organ because I saw it when you abused me,” said the lady.

Piki in response, said the lady took advantage of the fact that men were being circumcised in large numbers.

“She is saying so because she knows men are being circumcised these days. I did not rape her, she is lying. She has no tangible evidence to prove that I raped her, ” said Piki.

Despite his denial, the lady maintained she observed that Piki had a circumcised organ.

However some legal experts said there was a possibility the two had sex by consent because the lady managed to observe the appearance of Piki’s organ.