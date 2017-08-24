SHOCK MURDER: Man Stabs Tout To Death

A 41 year old man from Gokwe has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a tout to death in a brawl that ensued after the tout tried to force him to board a bus.

It is alleged that on August 17, 2017 at around 9PM at Gokwe Bus Terminus, Methulisi Ndingidi was waiting for a Bulawayo bound ZUPCO bus which normally departs Gokwe around 3AM but touts tried to force him to board C.A.G bus.

He vehemently refused.

The tout, Nqobile Phiri, who was in the company of Melusi Ndlovu and other touts who are still at large, then started assaulting Ndingindi for refusing to board a C.A.G bus they were touting for.

Ndingindi (41) of Naison Village, Chief Njelele got angry and stabbed Phiri once on the chest, resulting in the other touts scampering for cover.

Ndingindi was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gokwe Magistrate Ms Evelyn Mashavakure, yesterday, facing a murder charge.

He was remanded in custody to August 31.

Prosecuting, Mr Mike Tafira told the court that on August 17 around 9AM, Ndingindi was waiting for a Bulawayo bound ZUPCO coach.

“He was approached by Phiri who was in company of his accomplices who are still at large. They tried to force him either to board the C.A.G bus they were touting for or vacate the bus terminus.

It is alleged that Ndingindi decided to walk away but Phiri started assaulting him with a baton stick claiming that he was the one who was influencing other passengers against boarding the C.A.G bus.

“One of the accomplices produced a knife and grabbed Ndingidi by his hand demanding money he had in his possession. Out of fear he surrendered the money but Phiri did not stop assaulting him,” Mr Tafira said.

The court heard that Ndingidi grabbed the knife from one of the accused persons and stabbed Phiri once on his chest before handing himself over to the police.- state media