A shocking picture has emerged of Mugabe MP Psychology Maziwisa filling road potholes with mud and water. He is snapped posing for a photo-shoot. The legislator was during the week mocked for the act. A critic wrote of him saying, “A Psychologically disturbed Highfield MP filling potholes with bare mud and posing for a photo, kutofiririra kuti ndagona.”

