Another horrific accident has happened this morning outside Emmanuel Makandiwa’s guest house in Enterprise Road. Two people sustained serious injuries when the pictured truck collapsed at around 8am Thursday. “Makandiwa’s guest house (spot) has become a black spot for accidents” a witness told ZimEye this morning.

