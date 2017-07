What is causing these accidents?

Below is a graphic account of Robert Mugabe’s horror car accidents since 2004. The shocking Google graph suggests that Mugabe accidents accelerated around the time of the 2008 elections and then later the 2013 polls ( a few months before). Many of Mugabe’s bikers have died after being left to burn by the President’s ever speeding motorcade. These details come as Mugabe’s wife, Grace was injured during the mishap at the weekend: