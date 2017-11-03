SHOCK PICTURES: Pastor Jailed 60 Years For Raping Congregant

Terrence Mawawa| Are these the pictures of the pastor who took advantage of spiritual problems tormenting a congregant and raped her?

Five-Fold Ministries Pastor Admire Maurukira was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

Maurukira, of Five Fold Ministries Church raped the congregant on five different occasions.

He then gave her anointing oil in a bid to buy her silence.

Maurukira (29) was convicted on five counts of rape and was slapped with a 12-year jail term for each count.

However, he will serve 50 years in prison after Regional Magistrate

Hosiah Mujaya suspended 10 years on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that in October last year, the 21- year-old – Harare woman

went to Maurukira’s place of residence to be delivered from spiritual attacks,

but the clergyman prayed for her and instructed her to return

and collect some anointing oil which had run out of stock.

After a week, Maurukira called the woman’s father

advising him that he had sourced the anointing oil and he could collect it on

his daughter’s behalf.

However, the woman’s father then asked his daughter to go and collect the oil on her own.

Upon arrival at Maurukira’s residence, the court heard that the pastor prayed for her after which they left the house together and

headed for St Mary’s where the pastor is said to have another house. The court heard upon arrival the woman entered

Maurukira’s residence together with the pastor’ s friend, Kudakwashe Rwodzi, who locked the door from outside and promised to

return after a few minutes.

Maurukira then took out a bottle of anointing oil and instructed the woman to comply with his orders, claiming her spiritual attacks would return if she did not.

Maurukira pushed the woman onto his bed and raped her.

After the act, he gave the woman some anointing oil and ordered her never to disclose the ordeal to anyone.

Sometime in December last year, Maurukira called the woman again and asked to meet her in town.

At that time the woman’s father is said to have passed away and Maurukira claimed he wanted to console her during the meeting.

But he later drove to a city lodge, where he lured her into a room before raping her again.

After the act, the court heard, the woman was given another bottle of anointing oil and warned not to divulge the ordeal to anyone or her spiritual attacks would return.

Maurukira is said to have used the same modus operandi and raped the woman on three more occasions in January this year.

Maurukira in April met the woman again in the city and asked if she was pregnant judging by her bulging stomach and she told him she had missed her menstrual periods.

He then advised her to terminate the pregnancy, but she refused.

Later, the woman’s aunt who is a nurse, examined her after hearing rumours from neighbours and when she tried to engage Maurukira, he ignored her and she reported the matter to the police, leading to his arrest.