SHOCK PICTURES: Tajamuka Activist’s House Vandalised

Harare – Suspected Zanu PF thugs vandalised a Tajamuka activist’s house this morning.

Dumisani Makwanya and Munyaradzi Makwanya’s house was vandalised in the early ours of today, Thursday 22 June. All windows were found broken down at around 2am.

In a statement the organisation said, “the regime tries to shut us out through its vampire Zanu youths and the notorious CIO agents, but the struggle to fight corruption and bad governance will continue.”

It is alleged the attackers tried to throw a bomb inside the house and a report has since been made at Glen Norah Police station.

More details to follow…