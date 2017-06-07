SHOCK PROPHECY: Pastor Says Sekeramayi Will Be President Of Zimbabwe

Way before Professor Jonathan Moyo made his statements in support of Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi, a Bulawayo church pastor, Ian Ndlovu, had dropped a prophecy he in May pointing at Sekeramayi as President Robert Mugabe’s successor.

The video has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Ndlovu, who leads Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministry, claimed he made the prophecy during a Sunday service on May 21, where he predicted that a person named after an Australian city would succeed Mugabe and restore political and economic stability in the country.

Sydney is the capital of New South Wales and one of Australia’s largest cities. The prophecy raised strong suspicions that Ndlovu was referring to Sekeramayi.

“A prominent child of the soil, with soil we are talking about Zimbabwe, with the name of the city which is found in Australia, the Holy Spirit revealed that God want to give this person a certain assignment, a special assignment in the future pertaining to the restoration of this country,” said part of Pastor Ndlovu’s prophecy. He said the video ofthe prophesy is also found on social platform Youtube.

“Because of the humility and quietness of this person, let us watch and pray for this person. Look at your neighbour and say, watch and pray, yes, say watch and pray.”

“Yes, it is a person who has the name of a city in Australia. God showed me in a vision that he wants to give this person a bigger assignment, a special assignment, pertaining to the restoration of this country, pertaining to the progress of this country and the restoration of this country, because of the humility and quietness of this person, let us watch and pray,” the pastor added.

Ndlovu also, in another prophecy on June 1, said there would be three leadership changes in Zimbabwe and one prominent one was imminent.

“There will be three changes of leadership in the country and one of the changes you will see it very soon and it will be a talk of all newspapers,” he said.

In another prophecy posted on Youtube on May 14, the pastor predicted chaos in Harare, pleading with his congregation to pray for the country and in particular the capital city. He said he has seen people streaming on the streets of Harare from all walks of life and asked his congregation to pray, warning of a brief period of pain and uncertainty.

“Let us pray for Zimbabwe and Harare specifically. God has showed me a brief period of pain and uncertainty which is ahead of us. Whether you like it or not, it is coming. There will be a brief period of unrest which lies ahead of us.”

Ndlovu’s prophecy came a week before Higher Education minister, Jonathan Moyo chided Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying Sekeramayi was the right candidate to take over from Mugabe because he was a senior member to the Vice-President.

Mnangagwa has been linked to the Team Lacoste faction angling to take over from Mugabe.

Moyo said last Thursday, while making a presentation at Sapes Trust’s debate series titled “Third African lecturer — Whither the Nationalist project in Zimbabwe,” said Sekeramayi was the best candidate to take over from Mugabe.

Sekeramayi has, however, distanced himself from the Zanu PF succession wars.