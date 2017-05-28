SHOCK STORY: My Mum Has Sex With Welshman Ncube And Produces Me But … – THE FACTS

What are the facts established in the Gugu Ncube allegation fracas so far? –

Gugu in the interview refers to Welshman Ncube as, “a guy.”

2. Gugu jumps to point fingers at Welshman Ncube on the basis of a DNA test “performed in Bulawayo in 1986” which “proves” that the man who fathered her was not her dad. But she then disowns the DNA findings and admits there were no DNA testing facilities in 1987 in Bulawayo and none accessed by her relatives as claimed. (CONTINUE READING)

3. Gugu appears uninterested in getting a second DNA test to trap Welshman Ncube.

4. Gugu only met physically Welshman Ncube last year in 2016.

5. She later makes claim to another physical encounter with him after finishing her O Levels in 1998. But after meeting, she did not meet him again only to encounter Prof Ncube 17 years later, last year.