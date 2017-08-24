SHOCK SUICIDE: Man Shoots Himself In Parked Kombi

A CHIPINGE businessman, Fred Mbengami, yesterday allegedly shot and killed himself inside a commuter omnibus parked at Mudzviti bus terminus in Mutare while his son, Noel, was escorting him to resolve an undisclosed domestic dispute in that town.

His distraught son said: “We were coming from Harare, that is when he shot himself. It was a family issue, which I am not at liberty to disclose as I am yet to inform other family members of the tragedy.”

Although Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa could not be reached for comment, eyewitnesses said the incident happened at around 8am.

Travellers at the busy commuter omnibus rank scurried for cover after Mbengami allegedly stormed out of a public toilet with a cocked pistol and headed to the back seat of the kombi, where he fatally shot himself.

‘’We are not concerned about the domestic issue, but the weapon, which was used. It’s a South African-registered gun, whose licence was due to expire in 2020. He shot himself in the neck at around 8am on their way home,” a police witness, who declined to be named said.

‘’He shot himself at Mudzviti bus terminus in the company of his son in a commuter omnibus and the kombi crew rushed him to Mutare General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Mbengami was reportedly supposed to appear before Chief Garahwa yesterday for trial over an undisclosed domestic issue.- Newsday