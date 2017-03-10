SHOCK VIDEO: White People Caught On Camera At Mapositori Church Meetings

Hard times hit the country – White people in Zimbabwe have culturally regarded the Mapositori church services as demonic meetings especially ever since the days of the witch-doctor Nehanda Nyakasikana (DOD 1897) who wielded psycho-spiritual power over people in near-similar fashion to the present day Mapositori church leaders. But several white Zimbabweans, male and female have been caught dressed in Madzibaba garb. Below was a video by the state broadcaster, ZBC:

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, March 9, 2017