SHOCK VIDEO: White People Caught On Camera At Mapositori Church Meetings

0

Hard times hit the country – White people in Zimbabwe have culturally regarded the Mapositori church services as demonic meetings especially ever since the days of the witch-doctor Nehanda Nyakasikana (DOD 1897) who wielded psycho-spiritual power over people in near-similar fashion to the present day Mapositori church leaders. But several white Zimbabweans, male and female have been caught dressed in Madzibaba garb. Below was a video by the state broadcaster, ZBC:

 

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, March 9, 2017

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR