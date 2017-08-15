Shocked Chiyangwa Mourns Mahofa

ZIFA and COSAFA president Philip Chiyangwa joined the nation in mourning the death of Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Shuvai Mahofa who died in the province early yesterday morning.

Mahofa, who was also a Zanu-pf Politburo member collapsed at her home around 3am and was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Chiyangwa who worked with the veteran politician in the ruling party said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the death of Mahofa. “We are shocked beyond words to say the least. She was a giant in Zimbabwean politics, the party and indeed her family are poorer without her today.

“She contributed not only to the emancipation of women, but also in making sure that the gains of the liberation struggle were safeguarded. She also ensured that she remained faithful to the rules of the revolutionary party and in turn inculcated positive energy into everything she did for Zimbabwe, which is why she was eventually appointed Provincial Affairs Minister in Masvingo.

“As we mourn her sudden death, we will never forget the values she stood for and we salute her as a gallant daughter of the soil.

“On behalf of the ZIFA executive committee, the assembly , the secretariat , COSAFA and on my own behalf, I would like to express profound sadness to the President of Zimbabwe, R.G Mugabe, the Mahofa family, the ruling Zanu PF party and Zimbabwe on the fall of a giant. May Her Dearest Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,’’ Chiyangwa told ZIFA website www.zifa.org.zw

Mahofa’s death comes as Zimbabwe is celebrating Heroes’ Day today, and ZIFA lined up a hoist of matches across the country to commemorate the special day.- State Media