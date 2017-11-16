Shocker As Robbers Kill Good Samaritan

A man from Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb was yesterday morning allegedly murdered by two armed robbers as he tried to rescue his landlord they were robbing at her house.

The incident occurred just before 2AM.

It is suspected that the armed robbers had information that the woman was keeping a substantial amount of money in her house.

The deceased who was a tenant at the house was only identified as Ngwenya.

The robbers are said to have been armed with iron bars, machetes and a knife.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango could not immediately comment on the matter.

A Chronicle news crew visited Ngwenya’s family residence where mourners are gathered but relatives declined to comment.

They however said police were investigating the matter.

Mr Nkosikhona Ndlovu, a resident said the robbers were armed with iron bars, machetes and a knife when they pounced on the house.

“The two armed robbers broke into the house and demanded money from the woman. They threatened to kill her child if she refused with the money. The robbers then assaulted her before stabbing her on the arms.

“She screamed for help thereby awakening Ngwenya who rushed to her room and attempted to rescue her. He was however attacked and killed on the spot,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said the incident shocked Mpopoma residents.

“It seems these robbers had information that the woman was keeping some money at home hence they were demanding the money,” he said.

A relative who declined to be named said they could not comment as they had not held a meeting as a family to discuss the tragedy.

He said police had however visited the house as part of investigations.

“The best people who can tell you what really happened are the police. They came and conducted their investigations before taking his body away. We’re still in a state of shock,” said one of the relatives.