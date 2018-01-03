SHOCKER: Harare Salaries Gobble Up $10 Million Monthly

5

Harare Mayor Councillor Bernard Manyenyeni has claimed that employment costs are the “big elephant” crippling council operations as even low level employees are paid two to five times more than their counterparts in similar jobs elsewhere, inflicting on the municipality a monthly salary bill of $10 million.

At a meeting with the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Mayor Manyenyeni appealed to the Government to take over the salary bill as it was unsutatinable for the city. Permanent secretary Mr George Magosvongwe reportedly told him “there was no commitment to that”.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting at Town House recently, Mayor Manyenyeni said it was easy to appreciate executive costs with which people were familiar but said these constituted only 3 percent of council’s wage bill.

“Just illustrations, which I believe are sustainable across the entire council payroll, I will indicate that a council municipal guard or patrolman costs the city $1 057 per month while a ZRP (officer) costs (Government) just $400 per month, which is 2,5 times higher,” he said.

“A council nursing sister costs the city $1 527 while a Government nursing sister (earns) just over $500, that is more than three times. A private clinic sister earns between $650 and $1 000. Other indications are that a council farm guard costs $907.”

He said a messenger costs council $520, a driver $899, heavy-duty driver $1 058 and a municipal sergeant $1 266. All this, he said, translates to nearly $10 million coming from between $12 million and $13 million collected.

He said the city had other obligations for overdue amounts which must be serviced at $6 million a month, including electricity costs of $1,2 million per month.

Mayor Manyenyeni said the salaries were granted by Government in 2013 and the costs of the overpayments ranged from $3 million to $7 million or $150 million to $350 million for the past 50 months.

“Political will to fix this has been missing because the two main political parties represented in council have very strong labour backing. In 2014 I challenged management to secure a more trusted payroll system as ours suffers sustained mistrust,” he said.

“They got angry and reported me to (former) Minister (Ignatius) Chombo to have my knuckles rapped. Three years later, we still have an in-house payroll which no one outside council will ever trust,” he said.

Mayor Manyenyeni said he had suspended Acting Town Clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube and three other directors following a tribunal finding and that he was set to appoint a disciplinary committee to handle the matter.

“I had a meeting with the Ministry (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing), at which the ministry expressed its desire to see the matter concluded with speed.”

He said he had suggested that Government takes over the salary payments for two to three years while the city recovers from its financial mess.

“The ministry found the suggestion to be different and they will examine it for merit,” he said. -state media

  • Lawrence Mhondiwa

    Council and corruption all starts with a C . Shame on these heartless fathers who are selfish . Busy overpaying themselves and pumping dirty water into our homes. I think our president is going to clip their wings once and for all. I trust him because what I have seen so far from his administration for these few days shows hood leadership and governance skills. Lets continue to expose this rot so that his office will accordingly. It’s high time the mayor should also be listened to and lets work together to rebuild our lovely city regardless of political differences all we need is development and good lives. We can not be all politicians because not everyone is called to be one.we need leaders not dynasty rulers Asante sana every body stay blessed AMEN.

  • TJINGABABILI

    THIS IS OBSCENE! AND ZANUPF IS RESPONSIBLE!

  • Tawanda

    Urgent action needed please…moderate the salaries we have no money for such joy rides to the ATM

  • bigdave

    THATS THE PART U FAIL TO UNDERSTAND..ITS MORE ABOUT OUR MENTALITY.. HAUNA KUNZWA PATAURWA NAMANYENYENI KUTI THE TWO MAIN PARTIES HERE!!, MEANING KUTI CHERO MDC YACHO IRI KUTODYAWO NECOUNCIL IYOYO

