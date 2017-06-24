SHOCKER: Man Batters Pregnant Wife To Miscarriage

A 35-year-old polygamous man from Gweru who kicked his pregnant estranged wife on the abdomen causing her to suffer a miscarriage has appeared in court facing domestic violence charges.

Wedzerai Chiningwa (35) of number 28 Njiomani Road, Mambo, Gweru allegedly kicked Ms Memory Changa (35) on the abdomen until she bled leading to a miscarriage.

The couple no longer live together due to a family dispute.

Chiningwa lives with his other wife.

Chiningwa appeared before Provincial Magistrate Ms Phathekile Msipa who did not ask him to plead and remanded him in custody to July 6.

Prosecuting, Ms Helen Khosa said on June 7 at around 4PM, Chiningwa phoned his wife and the couple met at Mambo bus stop. When they met, Chiningwa told her that he wanted to take their three minor children from her since he was now staying with his other wife.

“The two had a misunderstanding which resulted in the accused person kicking the complainant on the abdomen and also kicked her twice on the back and she fell down,” said Ms Khosa.

The court heard that the woman started bleeding from her privates and mouth.

She reported the matter to the police and was referred to Gweru Provincial Hospital. The woman suffered a miscarriage and doctors said it was due to the assault.