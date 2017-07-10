SHOCKER: Man ‘Sodomises’ Stepdaughter After Sex With Mum Ends Prematurely

A 38 year old man from Bubi District allegedly forced his seven-year-old step daughter into having anal sex after he had been interrupted by a neighbour while having sex with the victim’s mother.

A source said the man of Inyathi Township in Bubi said he violated the Grade One pupil because the mother had jumped out of bed before he could finish.

He allegedly forced himself on the girl while her one-year-old brother slept by her side.

The incident allegedly occurred last Sunday at around 7AM.

“The man who lives a few houses away from his fiancée’s house had come to sleep over as usual. The couple slept with the woman’s two children on the same bed.”

On Sunday morning, the man had sex with the woman but claimed he was disturbed before he ejaculated by a neighbour who had come to offer the woman a menial job.

“When the woman went away to do the job she had been offered, he allegedly helped himself to his fiancée’s daughter,” said the source.

The source said the man was sold out by a semen drenched scarf that he used to wipe himself and the minor.

The woman is said to have found it under the bed.

“He threatened to kill the minor if she told anyone about the sex attack. He ordered the siblings to start playing outside together before he left for his home.”

The woman, after finding the scarf, asked her daughter if her step dad had brought a woman during her absence. The little girl opened up about what had transpired, said the source.

The woman, added the source, quickly rushed to her boyfriend’s house and dragged him to the police.

He is expected to appear in court in due course.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Siphiwe Makonese could not be reached for comment. – state media