SHOCKER: Mbalula Blames Zimbas For Violent Farm Murders

South Africa Police minister Fikile Mbalula has blamed immigrant Zimbabweans for the surge in theft and violent deaths of white farmers.

“It’s true that there are criminals who are stealing from farms, undermining farmers work and that,” Mbalula told SABC on Tuesday.

“But equally there are farmers, who are wrong, because they employ people from Zimbabwe as cheap labour and exploit them, and then those people turn against them and kill them and then it becomes a safety question.

“So, I am saying to the farmers as I have met with them, stop that. Help me to ensure compliance, working with the department of labour.

“Don’t employ unregistered, undocumented foreigners in our country and when they turn against you blame SAPS. We’ve got nowhere to find such people.”

He was responding to annual crime statistics tabled in Parliament which showed a country cursed by one of the world’s highest murder rates, and stated white farmers had an even higher risk of violent death. The opposition DA had went to town about the farm murders.- Daily News