SHOCKER: Man Beheads Sex Worker, Arrested,Breaks Out Of Prison

A 32-year-old man who allegedly beheaded a sex worker he had hired in February is on the run after he fled during routine remand. While the Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services have remained mum about the developments, sources say the suspect, Stuart Dickson, fled from prison officers who were guarding him last month.

The suspect reportedly escaped from prison officers when he appeared for routine remand at the Rotten Row magistrate Court last month and he is yet to be located, according to sources.

Efforts to get a comment from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ public relations officer Chief Superintendent Priscilla Mthembo were fruitless as she did not fulfill her promise of responding to questions, although she confirmed receipt of the questions from H-Metro.

“I’m a bit tied up, but I have seen your questions and I will call you back,” said Mthembo, who did not respond for two days until the time of going to print. Sources say the dangerous suspect was not in prison garb when he appeared for routine remand hence he took advantage of that and fled without trace. Tembo was arrested in February this year, facing murder charges and was remanded in custody.

It is the state’s case that Tembo went to Mverechena business center in Domboshava for a beer drink and while there, he hired a lady of the night identified as Juliet Kadungure. The two agreed on a fee of $10 for having se_x all night before leaving for Tembo’s residence in Borrowdale. On arrival at his Borrowdale residence, Tembo allegedly led Kadungure to a bushy area where they had se_x before a scuffle started.

Tembo reportedly struck Kadungure on the forehead with an empty beer bottle and went on to slit her throat, killing her instantly. After allegedly committing the heinous act, the suspect took Kadungure’s mobile phone and fled the scene before he was arrested the following day.- state media