SHOCKER: Mnangagwa Aide Blames WhatsApp For Price Hikes

Terrence Mawawa

A senior Zanu PF official has blamed the social media, especially various WhatsApp platforms for triggering price hikes in the country.

Presenting a report on the economic situation and price increases during today’s Politburo meeting, Zanu PF secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo blamed the social media for peddling falsehoods thereby triggering social unrest.

“The current price hikes are uncalled for and we hope retailers and wholesalers will comply with government regulations on the stipulated pricing guidelines.Social media platforms are peddling falsehoods thereby triggering price hikes,” said Khaya Moyo.

He also warned businesspeople against sabotaging government efforts to revive the country’ s economy.

“We know there are economic saboteurs who want to disrupt government programmes.We will set up a committee that will deal with unscrupulous traders,” said Moyo.