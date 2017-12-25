SHOCKER: Most Zimbabweans Claim Chiwenga Won’t Be A Good Deputy Of Mnangagwa – Poll Results | BUT WHY?

Are these results reliable? Most Zimbabweans Claim Chiwenga Won’t Be A Good Deputy Of Mnangagwa — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 25, 2017



By Farai D Hove| Most Zimbabweans in the below representative sample have claimed that Gen Constantino Chiwenga will not be a good deputy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s. It was not clear at the time of writing why people have come to such a conclusion- Final results:

Is Chiwenga going to be a good deputy to President Mnangagwa? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 24, 2017