SHOCKER: Rapper Brandishes Manhood Live On Instagram

Local rapper Emtee accidentally broadcast his ‘man_hood’ to 737 000 Instagram fans during a live-stream gone-wrong on Sunday.

The video and screenshots of the rapper’s man_hood soon went viral and started trending almost immediately on Twitter. “Emtee” was number two on Twitter’s trending list at the time of publishing.

The Roll Up hitmaker took his phone with him to the restroom and continued his live-stream while relieving himself. He can be heard saying: “Last night was lit.”

When he flushes the toilet he accidentally uses the same hand holding his cellphone, and his ‘man_hood’ is broadcast in full view.

The camera then zooms in on a shocked Emtee’s face and he says: “I hope you didn’t see my d..k by accident.” Oh, but we did.

“I was in the toilet and answering fans’ questions on Instagram live. I needed to pee but without thinking I used the same hand I was holding my phone, while I was doing my thing and used the same hand to flush. I didn’t even think about it until I realised what I had done and I immediately apologised. I was like ‘oh, no!,’” he said.

Emtee said he deleted the video as soon as he realised what happened because he didn’t do it on purpose. The rapper said he was aware of the comments being made about him on Twitter but couldn’t do much else except wait for the storm to subside.

“I have seen the reaction and I am not sure what I can do about it or how to justify it. I am aware of what they are saying about me. I am sorry and there’s not much else I can do. I am a soldier so I will weather this storm and just see what happens.”

Source: Timeslive