SHOCKER: Tragedy As 3 Family Members Are Poisoned At Funeral, 1 Dies

Three members from the same family in Bulilima, Matabeleland South Province were allegedly poisoned during their aunt’s funeral wake on Saturday last week.

One of the poisoned members Shepherd Moyo died the following day.

Although no official comment was obtained from the police by the time of going to print, B-Metro gathered that Moyo left Bulawayo heading to his aunt’s funeral in Plumtree on Thursday last week and burial was supposed to be on Saturday.

According to a family source after supper on Friday, Moyo started complaining of severe stomach pains, until the early hours of Saturday morning when he started vomiting non-stop.

It is also alleged Moyo was complaining of severe body pain before he started screaming saying he couldn’t bear the pain.

He was then rushed to Dombodemba Clinic where officials referred him to Plumtree hospital where he later died.

It is reported that on their way to Plumtree Hospital, Moyo asked the driver of the vehicle ferrying him to pass by his homestead where he reportedly wanted to confide in his mother what had really transpired.

The driver reportedly complied at the instigation of some relatives who were accompanying Moyo to the hospital.

“While writhing in pain he told his mother that his enemies had managed to get rid of him by poisoning him. He also kindly asked his mother to look after his four children.

“After 30 minutes of arrival at Plumtree Hospital Moyo who was writhing in pain breathed his last,” said the source who requested anonymity.

A close family member Patricia Ngulube, said they were still struggling to come to terms with Moyo’s death. “We haven’t recovered from the shock and at this stage we don’t know how to explain the issue because when Moyo left Bulawayo he was well but on Saturday the story was different.

“He complained of stomach pains before he was rushed to a local clinic where he was referred to Plumtree Hospital where they could also not save him,” she said.

The other two family members are reported to have cheated death after also complaining of stomach pains and vomited and survived the suspected poisoning.- state media