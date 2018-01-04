SHOCKER: ZIFA Blocks Highlanders From Holding Elections

By Paul Nyathi | Zimbabwe Football Association’s tactical purges on Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders looks far from over with the national association this time blocking the club from holding its executive committee elections set for first weekend of February.

In a letter sent to Highlanders and copy provided to ZimEye.com by sources within the Association, ZIFA says that Highlanders can not continue with the elections without prior approval from them.

The Association says that the club elections can not go ahead as it is still working on the suspension of former Highlanders chairman Peter Dube who was suspended from all football activities over a year ago by the Association.

Peter Dube is however not amongst the candidates who have submitted their nominations for the club elections something which will leave the ZIFA intervention questionable.

If the elections are not held as scheduled and taking from the time that ZIFA has taken to conclude Dube’s matter, Highlanders are likely to start the new season without an executive committee to administer the club.

The club is in the process of finalising the appointment of a new coach process which was to be concluded by the new executive.

The cancellation of the elections may have detrimental effects on the club’s pre-season preparations.

Since the take over of the country’s top football seat by Philip Chiyangwa, relations between Highlanders and ZIFA have not been rosy with the national body continuously interfering in the administration of the team and also continuously imposing hefty disciplinary measures on the club.

Besides the suspension of Peter Dube, ZIFA also dismissed former Chief Executive Officer Ndumiso Gumende just a few months before the end of his contract at the club. Gumede was eventually replaced by Nhlanhla Dube without any interference from ZIFA.

ZimEye.com could not immediately get a comment from the Highlanders Chief Executive Officer Nhlanhla Dube.