SHOCKER: ZIFA In $56,000 Loss Despite Magaya Sponsorships

ZIFA has encoutnered service charges once again left the association with a loss despite grossing US$58 920.41 from the gates and a US$56 100.00 donation from PHD Ministries Leader, Prophet Walter Magaya.

The Warriors won their Nations Cup assignment last Sunday with a deserved 3-0 triumph over Liberia in a Group G qualifier before an 18 289 strong and appreciative crowd.

KV Oostende hotshot Knowledge Musona, struck a hattrick to give the Warriors their first victory in the race for places at the 2019 Nations Cup finals to be hosted by Cameroon.

The cheapest ticket was going for US$3 and the most expensive seat was costing US$50. Zifa also issued complimentary tickets to invited guests while service providers and other accredited people constituted the rest of the crowd.

Despite making US$58 092 from gate revenue Zifa were still left with a US$56 838 deficit after the direct match expenses chewed up US$172 429 against a total revenue of US$115 590.

From the Sunday match, Zifa paid the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) $3 533, the Confederation of African Football $2 944 and Fifa $1 177. A total of $15 300 was paid for accommodation for Liberia while the referees from Uganda gobbled $3 800.

Meanwhile, ZIFA boss, Phillip Chiyangwa yesterday defended Magaya saying people criticising the preacher for threatening to withdraw sponsorship were exaggerating things.

“Every detail that people get their hands on, gets blown out of proportion,” Chiyangwa told ZimEye. He continued adding, “there is a deeper relationship between my person and Magaya; the Warriors are a side show to that real relationship and whatever it is; the decision of their stay is entirely mine since the coach and players answer to me, neither would have power to the extent as suggested, The coach and players don’t choose to be here or there and don’t even have a clue how that relationship was conjured,” said Chiyangwa.

Soccer24/additional reporting.