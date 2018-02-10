“Shocking Blunder By Auxillia Mnangagwa Copying Grace Today”

By Ndaba Nhuku| She is not Grace Mugabe, her name is Auxillia, not Dr Cables. But today Mrs Mnangagwa stripped herself of all her-worth to copy Grace Mugabe who had no constituency. Auxillia stepped down from her post as MP for Chirumhanzu with immediate effect. This means that she will now wake up in the morning and sleep in the night as a First Lady all her life, but limited to her husband presidential tenure. The major weakness is that she has tied her whole political career on her husband’s fortunes. Has she done a smart thing?

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox