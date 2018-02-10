Shocking Blunder By Auxillia Mnangagwa Copying Grace Today

By Ndaba Nhuku| She is not Grace Mugabe, her name is Auxillia, not Dr Cables. But today Mrs Mnangagwa stripped herself of all her-worth to copy Grace Mugabe who had no constituency. Auxillia stepped down from her post as MP for Chirumhanzu with immediate effect. This means that she will now wake up in the morning and sleep in the night as a First Lady all her life, but limited to her husband presidential tenure. The major weakness is that she has tied her whole political career on her husband’s fortunes. Has she done a smart thing?

  • chikotikoti

    An idiot wrote that headline–mkosho

  • chikotikoti

    This Ndaba Nhuku is an idiot smoking nyaope
    1) Grace Mugabe was the leader of the women’s league–not just a full-time First lady and THAT was the blunder
    2) First Lady Mnangagwa has relieved herself of all pretence at politics in order to do fultime charity work and leave the politics to her husband–even at that rally she said very little giving the floor to her husband and this is what the majority of Zimbabweans have recommended to avoid dynastic confusion like Bob and Disgrace and now Tsvangirai and Edwin–well done first lady
    3) and Nhuku your headline is the opposite of reality–dont come to work after a session of Nyaope baba!!

  • Allaz

    Because a first lady represents the nation – anything she does for her constituency will look like favouritism. They did the right thing – she has to serve the nation now – not just one constituency or simply hold on to a constituency for convenience sake. Too many MPs just hold the seat but are never seen in parliament.

  • big

    Indeed.

  • big

    Indeed!!

  • mai Chibwe

    She has done the right thing. Now when she criticises her husband in private he will listen if he has any brain in that head of his. She cannot look him in the eye and say
    “You messed up hen you were head of the judiciary . You did not provide humane living conditions to prisoners. You did not cause the prosecution of rapists like Kereke in good time. You did not provide condoms to prisoners to curtail the spread of HIV. ”

    Hopefully she will sound like an onlooker giving an objective view.

    People should give her good marks for this move.

  • Howard Njule

    Unotuka wena. Dog

  • eliasha

    ghost writer of the article is a nut

  • Rufi

    “Shocking Blunder By Auxillia Mnangagwa Copying Grace Today”

    In what way does your very misleading heading help your nothingburger story?