SHOCKING EXPOSE: King Lion Buses Kill People Every Year In June/July

THE International Cross- Border Traders Association (ICBTA) has called on the government to withdraw the passenger permit from King Lion following another accident involving one of the bus company’s coaches which claimed over 40 people on Wednesday night along the Harare-Chirundu highway.

ICBTA president, Denis Juru, said in a statement on Thursday that the bus company was killing people almost every year, a sign that its drivers were not professionally and defensively trained.

“It is with deep pain to acknowledge that 40 of the deceased were Cross-Border Traders. Twenty two are from Harare, eight are from Mashonaland East, seven are from Mashonaland Central, two are from Masvingo and one is from Midlands provinces,” he said.

On July 19, 2015, Juru said a bus belonging to King Lion killed 12 passengers, 37 km from Kafue along Lusaka-Chirundu road in Zambia.

He said the bus driver was alleged to have been driving at an excessive speed when the bus burst a tyre resulting in him failing to control the bus and overturning.

Again on the July 23, 2014, another accident involving a company bus bound for South Africa claimed two lives.

Chronicle business editor, Mernat Mafirakureva was killed when his car collided with the King Lion Bus along Masvingo-Harare road near Beatrice, Juru said.

The accident also killed one passenger who was in the bus.

On June 28, 2014, a King Lion South Africa bound bus killed two passengers and several injured.

The accident occurred 40km before Masvingo along Harare-Masvingo road. The bus sideswiped with a Pioneer bus which was going north.

“As International Cross-Border Traders Association, we appeal to the Honourable Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Dr Jorum Gumbo to withdraw passenger permit for King Lion Bus company,” Juru said.

“The company should be at the same time investigated on all accidents that have cost people’s precious lives. So many children have been orphaned by the negligence of untrained King Lion Bus drivers,” he said.

Juru said all incidents were convincing enough that King Lion Bus drivers were not professionally and defensively trained.

“Therefore, claiming such a number of lives in a short period of time like this is unacceptable,” he said.

“We hope that the Honourable Minister will heed our call to withdraw passenger permit for King Lion Bus company.” -Radio VOP