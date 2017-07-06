Shocking Theft of Secure Criminal Records at Gutu Magistrate’s Court

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu

Daring robbers broke into the office of Gutu Magistrate, Edwin Marecha, and stole two computers.

The sophisticated raid has stunned the magistrate and court officials and it is widely suspected the robbers worked with inside knowledge about the office setup.

Acting Masvingo police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector, Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident.

He said the motive of the robbery was not clear.

“We are still investigating the case,” said Dhewa.

According to sources at the Gutu Magistrates’ Court, the robbers targeted the two computers only- indicating a likelihood that they probably were after destroying criminal records and related evidence.

“This is not an ordinary robbery case.The robbers strategically raided the office… It’s clear their intention was to destroy evidence,” said the source.

Police in Gutu said the robbers cut the perimeter fence to gain entry into the premises and forced the office door to open by aid of an iron bar.

“The robbers used a crow bar during the night.The stolen computers contain all court records- including judgments and pending cases,” the police said.

Some sources further claimed the robbers were sent by prominent business people whose cases are pending at the magistrates’ court.

“There is no ordinary robber who can just target computers. Those who did it were paid to do so,” claimed a government official.