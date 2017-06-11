Short Prison Term For Zimra Rapist

A ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) official has been slapped with a 15-year jail term after he was convicted of raping a clearing agent in Beitbridge.

Owen Chiparaushe (39) had denied the charge of rape when he appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Trinos Wutawashe.

However, at the close of the State case on Wednesday, the magistrate convicted and sentenced him to 15 years in jail, five of them suspended on condition of good behaviour.

It was the State case that Chiparaushe lured the 23-year-old customs clearing agent to his house in the low-density suburbs.

Chiparaushe had befriended the woman sometime in December last year and the two exchanged contact numbers.

On January 7 this year, Chiparaushe called the woman requesting to meet her at his house and arranged for a taxi to pick her up in Dulivhadzimu suburb.

The court further heard that when the woman arrived at his house, she found him with another friend.

Chiparaushe then asked for the friend to excuse them to discuss some issues and locked the door before playing loud music from his radio.

He then pushed the woman onto his bed and she resisted but he overpowered and raped her once.

She screamed for help but her cries were drowned by the loud music in the house.

The woman managed to call her sister soon after Chiparaushe had sexually abused her.

Chiparaushe then apologised to the victim for violating her rights, but she would have none of that and went on to report the matter to the police leading to his arrest the same day.-NewsDay