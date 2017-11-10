Should Lobola Be Abolished?

By Masimba Musodza| With everything else that is happening in Zimbabwe’s cyberspace, it should come as a bit of a surprise to analysts that the question of continuing the custom of lobola/roora in our modern age should raise its head and precipitate robust if pointless social media debate once again. Yet, this is exactly what occurred in the wake of a news report that a lawyer, Priscilar (seriously) Vengesai, has approached the Constitutional Court to challenge the constitutionality of the custom. Her argument is that it reduces women to “mere assets” that are open to abuse. She plans to get married as soon as the Constitutional agrees with her.

The argument that lobola/roora, widespread among Bantu-speaking peoples in southern and eastern Africa, reduces women to chattel and poses an obstacle to gender equality has been aired since at least the time that these peoples made contact with other cultures. Horror-stories abound of women forced by their own relatives to stay in an unhappy marriage simply because the relatives are unwilling or unable to return the lobola/roora to their son-in-law in the event of a divorce. Also common are the incidents where a deceased woman’s relatives refuse to take part in her burial because her husband has not finished paying the lobola/roora yet denying him the right to bury his wife.

These should be enough to move society, and the esteemed and erudite justices of the Constitutional Court, to agree with the orthographically-challenged Ms Vengesai that lobola/roora should be abolished immediately. However, the arguments for the continuance of the custom are also quite compelling.

I am not going to delve into both arguments here. I did not even participate in the debate as it unfolded on various online platforms, but I did read many comments.

I found it interesting that no one, not least Ms Vengesai herself, contemplated the fact that lobola/roora is a social rather than legal matter. There isn’t a law in Zimbabwe compelling anyone to receive or pay lobola/roora. True, most Zimbabweans would never dare refuse to demand or pay lobola/roora, but what of it? Most ChiShona-speakers would never dare address an older person using the singular pronoun, but that does not mean that there is a law compelling this behaviour, does it? If there was legislation in this matter, it would be very easy for any man brought before the courts on charges of violating his wife’s human rights to use lobola/roora as a defence. The same argument would be accepted from a family seeking to prevent a deceased female relative from being buried because the husband is in arrears.

Lobola/roora is a social contract between two families, founded on no more than a consensus on what is to be considered moral or appropriate. The only time the State can get involved is where there are violations of the Constitution or the penal code. An example would be a case where one or both parties to the marriage are minors. The State could not even prevent a man from paying roora/lobola for another man- only sexual relations between two men are a criminal offence in Zimbabwe.

What Ms Vengesai is advocating for is State intervention in what is a private family matter. While she postulates that she is seeking freedom for women, I put it to her that what she is in fact advocating for is a further loss of freedom and empowerment of the State to supervise yet more aspects of our lives. This is how many western democracies have slid quietly towards tyranny, goaded by people who use similar tactics and imbued with the belief that they are acting for the good of all. These people evokeextreme examples- in this case, the stories of women who have been abused by men who cite lobola/roora as justification- and, to borrow from G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936), think that they can consecrate and purify any campaign for ever by repeating the names of the abstract virtues that its better advocates had in mind.

Zimbabwe, like any other country in the world, does not have an excellent track record when it comes to implementing social reform but likes to claim all the credit for any such reforms. I challenge this self-perception. The state of perpetual minority of Black women that was enshrined in Rhodesian law was abolished by post-colonial Zimbabwe, yes, but it was individual families agreeing that an adult woman had the right to own property, enter into contracts etc in her own name that brought about social transformation on the ground. Today, most families would rather see their daughter pursue higher education and a career than marry in her teens, even if there wasn’t a law criminalising child marriage. You only need to read the testimonies of young girls caught up today in child marriage to see that most of them come from dysfunctional families or backward communities. This is the case even in places like the United States of America or Europe, where child marriage is common among isolated communities . The same could said of any cultural practice that harms girls and women. How many Zimbabwean men are prepared to marry a woman given to them in order to appease a murdered relative’s vengeful spirit? Such practices are not effectively changed by laws, but by education and enlightenment.

So, how come most Zimbabwean families view some time-honoured practices as abhorrent, but still hold on to lobola/roora? I am not going to speak for everyone, but I think one of the reasons is that marriages that have not started with lobola/roora have tended to fail on their own. This is not to say that there is an inverse connection, it just seems to be the case. Certain customs no longer work in our society, so people have simply abandoned them. Lobola/roora would appear to still work, hence it will remain with us for the foreseeable future.

I contend that Ms Vengesai is campaigning against a problem that does not exist at all. The fact remains that as long as there are families that will demand lobola/roora and families that will pay it, this custom will continue with us, no matter what laws are enacted. If she doesn’t want lobola/roora paid for her, all she has to do is find a man who has no mind to do so. Based on the comments on various social media platforms, she has plenty of choice among Zimbabwean men!