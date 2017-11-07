Shumba Distances Self From Embattled Mnangagwa

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Former Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chairman and current Masvingo Urban Constituency MP, Daniel Shumba, has distanced himself from embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In 2004 Shumba was suspended from the ruling party for being part of the Tsholotsho Declaration.

Shumba was persecuted and tormented for pushing for Mnangagwa’ s ascendancy to the Presidium.

Shumba, a former army officer, was for a long time, a declared Mnangagwa apologist.

However sensing the heat Shumba, has emerged out of his cocoon to lash out at the Midlands godfather.

Speaking at an emergency Provincial Executive (PEC) meeting yesterday, Shumba said he was fully behind President Robert Mugabe’s stance against factionalism.

” I am one of the senior party members in the province and it is my duty to defend the President.

Those who do not want to work with the President are lost and misguided,” said Shumba.