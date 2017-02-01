Shut Up Chihuri!



Dear ZimEye,

This guy is a liar; I have been in the force and only retired recently. Road block targets are there, say the truth and shame the devil! Even the one who is chairing the committee, Oliver Mandipaka knows the truth hence is also part and parcel of Chihuri :s corruption product thus can’t reveal what is happening with the money that is collected by PGHQ.

Stop hiding behind sanctions. How many cars have you bought for senior officers? Can you tell the nation the type of cars and their value? A lot of money is collected every day and remitted to PGHQ all Disposals up you are smiling lot. Look at their life style isn’t luxurious hence you talk of sanctions. Please, shut up! You are the founders and sponsors of corruption in the Police Force.

Stations have no transport but you built houses for these so called Black Hats, what a shame I remember Temba Mliswa saying Chihuri is the most corrupt person and people took it for granted. You have long over stayed and fathered corruption in the force!! We know it from Alpha to Zulu stop stop!!!!… By Uncle (former ZRP Cop)