By Masimba Mavaza | What’s so magical about the no age limit?

The recent utterances by Mr Marema or is it Malema of South-Africa exposed his idiocy and complete lack of understanding of democracy.

Malema’s argument that one cannot lead a country, because of age beats all logic, and should be dismissed with all the contempt it deserves.

In a democracy the one chosen by the majority becomes the president, whatever their age. Unfortunately, Malema comes from a democracy where presidents are not chosen by the people.

In South Africa just as in the UK, the President and Prime-Minister respectively are chosen by the party. People have no say on who will lead them. A leader of the party becomes a leader of the country. Unlike Zimbabwe, her neighbour South-Africa has never elected a president. A scenario oblivious to Malema’s little wisdom who views it as a democracy.

While in Zimbabwe, the President is elected by the people. We have presidential elections. For the past 37 years President Robert Mugabe has been elected and not imposed on the people. No-one elected South-Africa’s Jacob Zuma.

Zimbabweans go to the presidential polls knowing that they are choosing a particular individual. Zimbabweans are not moved by negative Malemarisation of their candidate. They go in the elections with eyes wide open and knowing the age of the man they are electing to Rule them. The wisdom which was clearly absent from Mr Malema’s head would have instructed him that Zimbabwe is not South-Africa.

Mugabe’s age does not reflect on his wisdom. Age is but a number and wisdom comes with age. Mugabe has not refused to go contrary to the none thinking of Malema. Mugabe has been asked time and again by the people to continue heading not just one more person but millions more people.



Age is obviously no guarantee of good judgement for a politician, rather the the idea that age brings wisdom and maturity is what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they spelt out in the Constitution that a president of the Republic Of Zimbabwe must be at least 45 years old and there is no age limit on leaving office.

Taking the office at the age of 45 shows that there is an expectation of growing in the office.

Some note that 92 was “older” when the Constitution was written average life expectancy was much higher than it is. Founding Father and Vice president J Nkomo lived to the age of 82.



But there’s no move to let anyone old enough to vote, run for any office, including the presidency. The world does this, and backers say it’s only fair. Critics worry that some wildly popular young entertainers such as Nelson Chamisa or Malema might sweep into office on the youth vote. Not to fret. Malema has failed despite his age he remains a barking dog in a red overall. Another provision of the Constitution would not block old people to become or remain presidents and since older Zimbabweans vote far more reliably than younger ones, there’s not much chance (yet) of a president Who is immature to grace the state house.

Even the slogan cheer leaders always say youth are the leaders of tomorrow so as for today the leader must be mature and fully ripe. Today is not tomorrow and Malema and his sympathisers just have to wait.

The only time a leader is young is in a coup or monarchy. The young leaders are usually motivated by show off and pure immaturity. This will impact on their leadership skills. The young leaders demand to be called in a mature manner while the old prefers a young man’s jacket, indeed age has no boundaries if it is upwards and it introduces great maturity and serious composure. The Presidents is not viewed in shovels or athletic walks but in wisdom which flows from the temple of the head.

There is no country where age is a limitation to leadership if it is upward. Age becomes an issue when it is downwards.

While the opposition tries to unite, the presidency seems to be working out various possible scenarios for staying in power. Sensing the reality that they will lose elections in 2018 the opposition has continued to fly rumours; of serious illness, rumours of old age, dementia and rumours of death in order to discredit Mugabe in the coming elections. Mugabe’s popularity is growing and his zeal to win is unstoppable.

Crowds turn out to see veteran politician and the leader of Zimbabwe each time he arrives home after rumours of his death. Some come to see a dead walking man. Some come to see the powerful living human. The president even declared that he has died so many times. I have resurrected. Those who can not win elections wish him dead.

The president will live longer and indeed no one can take him out through the elections. Mugabe is the most vilified. Morgan Tsvangirai and Chamisa even professed their undying love for this man.

While Joice Mujuru called him the esteemed father. The less wise Malema called him the greatest African ever to be on earth, and every Zimbabwean calls him the living man, while the opposition give him names yet he is the most loved man.

For nearly four decades Zimbabwe has been an electoral democracy, a fragile but functional one, but an electoral democracy nonetheless. However, in the eyes of many this status risks being forfeited in the wake of impatience and misguided demonstrations by the opposition. They are aware elections wont remove him because he is a strong loved man who command the greatest support they wish him dead and if wakes up late they blow their trumpets that he is dead. The one who is feared is the one who is smeared more. But God gives life and maintains life.

According to the Zimbabwe’s constitution, the president is permitted two consecutive mandates of five years. But with just twelve months to go until the end of President Mugabe’s first term, there are no signs of a serious successor. This is because his party has trust and faith in him.

The government has regularly reaffirmed its commitment to elections and attributed the bye elections to technical and financial factors which are overshadowed by the democratic love of elections. This thinking is futile because Mugabe has the legitimate next five years.

In recent months, Mugabe’s potential route to extending his presidency has become more visible. He said there is no vacancy at the top. People agree with him. No amount of Malema’s talk will sway the support away.

This decision to stand for his legitimate second term horrified the opposition who argue that the President is old and someone else should take over. The Question is what love do they have for Mugabe. If he is old then it is in their own favour. The truth is they are afraid of him and they rather have another competitor. It is that fear which makes them circulate death rumours. Lets face it Mugabe is still strong and smart enough to win the elections. He is a creation made by God himself.

At the same time, supporters of the president appear to be preparing the country for the possibility of a second term in the hands of the icon.

While progress may have been relatively smooth thus far, recent behaviour of the opposition suggests that The opposition and their sponsors are afraid of defeat and they want to disturb the planned constitution. their plan will not be plain sailing. Zimbabwe will defend its rights with sweatband and blood. After all, in 2013 the president’s enemies failed to secure the majority or super-majority in the National Assembly necessary to organise a government

In that vote, some of the voters that made up Mugabes parliamentary majority must have got votes from the opposition supporters who saw that Tsvangirai represents doom.

And in 2014 the president’s dominance in the National Assembly was further strengthened when parliamentary seats were donated by Tsvangirai an offer which was a blessing to Mugabe.

Meanwhile, Mugabe’s supporters must also be aware that any attempt to elbow more members from Zanu is a disaster meanwhile protesters in towns across zimbabwe took to the streets against refusal to proposed changes to the electoral law that could’ve given the West a chance to rig elections Mugabe is deeply popular in much of the country and, although there is no reliable polling, it is thought the majority of the population would prefer to see the same head of state post 2018.

This means that even if the president’s political footsoldiers can engineer a victory it is probable they would not have to deploy a variety of underhand tactics to win it.

If the route to Mugabe’s continued rule via an election is ruled out, another possibility is that the president could anoint a dauphin to run with his blessing. There are no immediately obvious nominees for this role, but the possibility certainly seems to be under consideration. For instance, Mugabe’s chief enemies have said that while the president will remain in power beyond the end of his first mandate, he will leave office at the next election.

Whether this is Mugabe’s preferred strategy or simply a Plan B if he can’t secure a second term is anyone’s guess.

What are the opposition’s prospects of spoiling the president’s plans? At first sight, the travails of Mujuru and Tsvangirai whose presidential bid has been swiftly and ruthlessly neutered – suggest it will struggle.

The former VP quit the ruling party in December 2014 she secured the endorsement of two opposition platforms and launched her presidential campaign where she is becoming a threat.

Historically, the opposition has been fragmented, driven by competing egos and diverging views.

In spite of this hiatus, however, Mujuru remains the best known figure in the opposition – with the possible exception of Tsvangirai and has an unparalleled capacity to mobilise support in important parts of the country, most notably Bulawayo Her central position in the opposition undoubtedly gives the new organisation greater authority.

