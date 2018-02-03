“Shut Up!” Ndoro Tells Orlando Pirates

By Terrence Mawawa| Former Buccaneers striker Tendai Ndoro says he is unfazed by Orlando Pirates’ protest at his inclusion in Ajax Capetown’ s 3-0 victory over the Soweto Giants in the ABSA Premiership.

Ndoro joined Ajax Capetown this season.

Pirates were protesting against the decision taken by the PSL’s Dispute Resolution Chamber to allow him to play for the Urban Warriors, despite a FIFA rule which states one cannot play for more than three clubs in one season.

Ndoro told the SowetanLIVE that he was not worried about an appeal launched by the PSL against their

own DRC’s decision, nor Pirates’ protest against the match in mid-week.

“I am happy to play football and that’s why I am here at Ajax. Football is now being played on the (boardroom) table rather

than on the field,” he said.

“We will see what comes out but I guess I am free. If I wasn’t then I couldn’t have played. I don’t want to talk too

much about the rules except to say I’m happy I’m playing.

“I didn’t know it was under protest but even if I did I wouldn’t get worried. They didn’t tell me,” said Ndoro.