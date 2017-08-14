Shuvai Mahofa Dies I BREAKING NEWS

Terrence Mawawa Masvingo | Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa has died, ZimEye can reveal.

She collapsed at her house in Masvingo yesterday at 3 pm before being taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead after 30 minutes, ZimEye sources have said.

Zanu PF Councillor for ward 10, Lovemore Mufamba last night said on social media:” We are at her house right now, it is very sad.We have been deeply saddened by her sudden death. ”

Two years ago Mahofa was taken to South Africa where she received treatment after complaining of severe stomach pain , following suspected food poisoning. ZimEye.com will keep you updated.