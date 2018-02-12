Shuvai Mahofa’s Killers

I was particularly touched by the release of names of people who allegedly abducted one,Itai Dzamara. This is very disturbing because it’s now almost two years since his disappearance yet some people knew but were quiet.My plea is that let us all value human life.

Now my request is for us to have access to all information regarding abductions, disappearances and mysterious deaths for the following people ; Rashiwe Guzha,Sydney Malunga,Christopher Ushewekunze,Chindori Chininga,William Ndangana,Solomon Mujuru,,Zororo During,Eddison Zvobgo,Shuvai Mahofa and many more.

The list is endless but these are the names of people whom I can recall off the cuff.

All these people are neither my relatives nor friends but was simply pained by their unexplained deaths.

Please help to expose the perpetrators, so that such heinous crimes against humanity can be stopped

Thank you

Yours sincerely

Mike Mak******** [Redacted]