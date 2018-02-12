Shuvai Mahofa’s Killers

I would like to thank ZimEye for being the vehicle into the TRUTH as revealed by some of those who purport to know

I was particularly touched by the release of names of people who allegedly abducted one,Itai Dzamara. This is very disturbing because it’s now almost two years since his disappearance yet some people knew but were quiet.My plea is that let us all value human life.

Now my request is for us to have access to all information regarding abductions, disappearances and mysterious deaths for the following people ; Rashiwe Guzha,Sydney Malunga,Christopher Ushewekunze,Chindori Chininga,William Ndangana,Solomon Mujuru,,Zororo During,Eddison Zvobgo,Shuvai Mahofa and many more.

The list is endless but these are the names of people whom I can recall off the cuff.

All these people are neither my relatives nor friends but was simply pained by their unexplained deaths.

Please help to expose the perpetrators, so that such heinous crimes against humanity can be stopped

Thank you

Yours sincerely

Mike Mak******** [Redacted]

  • Top Sgelekeqe

    Bantwana bantwanaaa! Nanguthubayi – balekani!!

  • chikotikoti

    Grace shouted at Mahofa on the fon akaita hypertension and was dead within 24 hours–moda imwe evidence yei–musatsvage muroyi pafa chembere iro bere richirutse imvi!!

  • Danai Pazvagozha

    You left out Albert Mugabe, the young brother to Robert Mugabe, wh was said t have drowned in a swimming pool in Highfield, and no unqest was done. It was rumoured then that he was envying Sally mugabe. These rumoures must be investigated