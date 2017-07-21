Sick Mugabe Can’t Call For Early Elections, But Chombo Says ….

Staff Reporter| Contrary to media reports that President Robert Mugabe and ZANU PF are in a rushed bid to push for early national elections next year, the country’s Constitution and the Electoral Act will not allow, analysts have said.

While the President has the right to fix the polling date by gazetting a proclamation ordering the election, he must do so within the strict parameters of the laws of the country, they said.

According to the provisions of the Constitution the date of the election must fall within the 30-day period 23rd July 2018 to 21st August 2018.

Depending on the polling day selected, the earliest thing the President can do is make the proclamations ordering the elections which must be gazetted within the period Monday 30th April 2018 to Monday 9th July 2018.

It follows therefore that the information recently published in newspapers claiming that the President has a “prerogative” to choose any date in 2018 for the elections and for gazetting his proclamation is misleading. That statement was quoted from ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, Ignatius Chombo at a Mashonaland West provincial coordinating committee meeting where he said, “this is July and the President is not forced by anyone to declare elections in June (2018). He can choose any date next year.

“Let’s be ready expecting that the elections may come in February or March, which means we must be ready. We do not want to be under pressure or be caught unaware,” he said.