Sickly Mugabe Finally Launches Dualisation of Beitbridge-Harare Highway

After several false starts due to poor health President Robert Mugabe this morning at last launched the dualisation of the Beitbridge-Harare highway.

ZimEye sources had earlier explained that Mugabe had delayed in the commissioning of the highway due to poor health, resulting in the veteran leader last week failing to attend the commissioning event, forcing the organisers to reschedule the programme today. Mugabe not to weigh himself out spoke briefly at the event before making his way to the next event.

Traditional leaders in the area also carried out rituals to ensure that the event went ahead with no disturbances. “The head of State is expected to commission the Harare-Beitbridge Road Project on Thursday. A black beast will be slaughtered as part of rituals ahead of the main event. The purpose of the rituals is to appease traditional spirits so that the programme will be successful,” Chief Chaka told ZimEye last week after the initial cancellation, due to Mugabe’s poor health.

A visibly ill Mugabe also delayed the burial of Retired Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku on Saturday, upon returning from Singapore for urgent medical check ups.

The state media reports that the highway will be constructed by Geiger International which won the tender.

Speaking at the ceremony Mugabe said the dualisation of the highway will stimulate development since it is the busiest in the country and links South Africa and other countries in the SADC region, East and Central Africa. He went on to blame the sanctions for the lack of major infrastructure projects in Zimbabwe. He urged local companies to participate in the project and warned them against overcharging so that they can be considered for future projects.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Joram Gumbo said the first part of the project which covers the Beitbridge-Harare highway will take three years to complete will be financed under the public-private partnership agreement, while the second part covering Harare-Chirundu will be financed by a loan. Mr Eric Geiger, the Vice Chairman of Geiger International said that 40 percent of the work will be undertaken by Zimbabweans.