SILLY IDIOT! CHIWENGA: He Was Quiet When People Were Killed He Only Screams When Mnangagwa Has Lost His Job

President Robert Mugabe right hand man Professor Jonathan Moyo has described Defence Forces Commander Constantine Chiwenga’s line drawing press statement as just a dog bark.

Cleverly posting his comment on Twitter without mentioning names as usual, Professor Moyo says that the army commander is just barking while he relaxes and takes time to enjoy his sleep.

His comments come as analysts far and wide also joined in to complaint why Chiwenga has suddenly come out crying about abuse of the constitution after his ally Emmerson Mnangagwa has lost his job when all this while as people were dying mercilessly he was quiet. Which constitution is he saying he wants to uphold, asked news analyst Melisa Jukwa.

In a very emotive press statement delivered at the KG6 army barracks on Monday, Chiwenga warned the ruling ZANU PF party against a continuous purge on party members with liberation war experiences at the hands of people who never participated in the war.

Chiwenga said this in direct reference to Jonathan Moyo who evidently singlehandedly orchestrated the ouster of liberation war stalwart Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa and several members of the team Lacoste faction made up of mostly liberation war veterans and ZANU PF so called founding members.

Chiwenga cried out claiming there is a threat to the values of the liberation struggle, national security and founding principles of the ruling party.

But “Kungovukura vukura, ini zete kuvata zvangu! (Its just a dog bark which does not disturb me from my sleep),” said Moyo in his Twitter post.

In his press statement, Chiwenga warned against politicians in ZANU PF who have been undermining the authority of senior military officers and the army itself warning that the military will not continue ignoring the comments.

Professor Moyo has been in the forefront denigrating army officers who he believed were backing his sworn foe Emerson Mnangagwa.

Moyo and President Robert Mugabe have made several statements warning the army that “the gun is not more powerful than politics” inferring that the army can-not control the party, a position Chiwenga strongly condemned.

Meanwhile, yet to be confirmed rumours made available to ZimEye.com indicate that, contrary to his posting that he was sleeping peacefully after the Defence Forces Commander’s statement, Moyo and some of Mugabe’s inner cycle members spent the night in a long meeting purported to have been held at Statehouse discussing the threats from the army.

Asked to comment on the matter ZANU PF Secretary for Information Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo told the media that he was not aware of the widely published press statement from Chiwenga insisting that if the army indeed made such a statement then only President Mugabe will be in the right position to comment on the matter.

Mugabe has not yet responded on the matter. – ZimEye