“Silly Men” Twisted Misihairabwi’s Powerful Contribution On Condoms Over Sanitary-Pads

Hon. Member of Parliament Priscilla Misihairabwi has vowed she will stop at nothing to force Finance Minister Chinamasa to set aside a budget for sanitary pads in as much as he does for condoms.

MP Misihairabwi was speaking on ZimEye Wednesday night following a social media storm over her comments in parliament earlier in the day, that government is spending a lot of money buying condoms when the intended recipients men were not making use of those condoms due to erection problems.

She argued that millions spent on condoms could be easily made available to buy much needed sanitary pads for struggling Zimbabwean girl-child.

Challenged if she wouldn’t argue her case in parliament without being graphic with men erection problems, Hon. Misiharabwi vowed she will never change her approach in seeking to force the government to understand the gravity of the situation faced by girls and women.

‘I will say anything that gets this government to wake up and begin to see that it is silly to provide something for people to have funny, and have sex and not provide something that saves lives.’

Misihairabwi says girls and women are forced to use newspapers and in extreme circumstance cow dung (ndove) during their menstrual cycle.

She said sanitary issues are exacerbated by poverty as families would not prioritize sanitary pads over food.

‘..In Zimbabwe people sleep without having food, and why do you think that somebody will choose not to have food because they are buying sanitary wear, that’s where my frustration comes from.. am like excuse me tombo parker zvema condom tomboita zve sanitary wear..,’ said Misihairabwi.

Judging from the public reaction to her arguments on pads over condoms, it does seem the Hon. MP has a valid point that government and minister Chinamasa should start to listen.

