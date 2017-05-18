Simba Chikore Caught On Camera Wearing Joseph’s Coat

Staff Reporter | The coat of many colours that got Joseph into trouble? President Robert Mugabe’s son in law, Simba Chikore has been attacked by the many in the Zim community for wearing flashy fabrics as the latest picture taken at an Airlines Association function standing with his wife, Bona Mugabe, showed him in glittery colours – What’s the secret with this attire and also what’s wrong with this? Simba Chikore will tell us the hidden secrets, if this is a bullet proof coat and if not, what on earth it is. Why doesn’t he wear simple plain coloured suits like others do? Now, is it profligacy and not jealousy? And why are people so riled by the First Family’s son’s outlook? Is it coincidental that Simba always comes out in public in this apparel? Did Simba start wearing this gear all of sudden after marrying the Head Of State’s daughter? If it is not a bullet proof coat, what is it then?

From young age.

Those who know Simba from young age will tell the true story of who the man is, ZimEye can reveal. Tens of thousands at Ezekiel Guti’s ZAOGA church testify that Simba likeJoseph of the Bible, always wore the coat of many colours from young age. He actually had one handed him by his father, Elder Chikore in the early 80s. (continue reading).

The Coat of Many Colors given to young Joseph by his father is a well-known story that begins in Genesis 37. “When Joseph was seventeen years old, he often tended his father’s flocks with his half brothers…Now Jacob loved Joseph more than any of his other children because Joseph had been born to him in his old age. So one day he gave Joseph a special gift — a beautiful robe.” (The KJV says “made him a coat of many colors.”) In Joseph’s day, everyone had a coat. These coats or cloaks were used to keep warm, carry belongings and even to serve as security for a loan. Most are reported to have been very plain and about knee length — they were merely functional. In contrast, the coat Jacob gave his son was colorful, ankle length, and probably more in keeping with what royalty wore — it was beautiful. First, let’s look at why Joseph was loved more than his siblings. Verses 2-3 tell us that Joseph was born when Jacob was in “his old age.” But there are two additional reasons Joseph favoured this son. The first was that Jacob recognized Joseph’s birth to Rachel as a blessing from God. Jacob had worked many years for a man called Laban to earn the privilege of marrying Laban’s daughter Rachel. Jacob loved Rachel very much but she was barren for many years while his other wives were giving him many sons. We read in Genesis 30:22-23, “Then God remembered Rachel’s plight and answered her prayers by giving her a child. She became pregnant and gave birth to a son. ‘God removed my shame,’ she said. And she named him Joseph…” The named Joseph means “may he add” in Hebrew.

Favourite Son

But turning to Simba himself, is he not a favourite son of the Chikores? A brief look into the Chikore family will reveal how the man was the darling of the family to the point that he became the only one to be sent to the prestigious (middle income) Catholic school, St John’s in Emerald Hill. During that time his own twin brother, Reason was relegated to the government school, Ellis Robins.

God removed my shame

Simba from his young age was sure ‘a remover of shame’ for his parents. His qualifying to enter school in the early 1990s at St Johns school was the first sign. At O’Level, he would prove his colours by managing a full pass leaving behind his twin brother, Reason, who failed to attain the level and had to later conjoin subjects in order to qualify for nursing studies in the United Kingdom. Reason soon flew out of Zimbabwe in search for a career overseas while Simba remained behind against a worsening Zim economy, ZimEye can reveal. Simba could afford because he was qualified and able to fend for both himself and his parents. And now fast forward to 2014, Simba started dating the President’s daughter after spotting her on one of his flights as a pilot. The rest was history, the coat of many colours proving for itself in real life. More to follow…